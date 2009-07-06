See the date as well as the time in your tray clock. Find today's date with a glance! Specify what and how to display in the clock area, select any color, size, font and background. Monitor computer's CPU and memory performance and load. Click the clock once to open 1- or 2-months calendar view. Find the difference between dates. Check the time in selected time zones. Copy date and time to the clipboard.
|Price
|CAD19.99
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|1.17 MB
|Version
|4.0
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows Windows Vista Windows Server 2008 Windows XP Windows Me Windows 2003 Windows 98 Windows 7