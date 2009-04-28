a-stop is a watch with a countdown and stopwatch function. It's looking simple and stylish. After start you can swap between the clock and stopper / count down mask by tapping on the blue buttons on the screen. To start or stop the stopper or count down just tap on the buttons bellow (START /STOP). Remember, you need to set a time for a count down. You can change it during run time. Closing the aplication is done by pressing any real button on your phone or device. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com