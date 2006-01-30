Music Alarm and Cool Calendar (WinClock Plus) is a desktop clock and calendar which purpose is to be useful, user-friendly. It has powerful features and very beautiful interface. You can set the interface transparentrance. It will change your taskbar clock to display the time (has seconds) and date and week. You can get exactly time at a glance. The reminder can show a message, play music, open a link or document, or shut down your PC. You can customize holidays and important days as you will. Version 3 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.