Daily Alarm clock is a full-featured alarm clock perfect for a college student. The alarm clock has programs for each day of the week to work with your varying class schedules with two alarm times per day. The program allows you to wake up to a built in alarm, an MP3/WAV file, CD track, or by running a file. Version 2.0 added mp3 support and built in alarm sounds, as well as support for unlimited times per day. Code completely rewritten using visual studio 2005 to resolve any stability issues.