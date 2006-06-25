Globe7 Video Phone

Globe7 Video Phone is a free downloadable soft phone which enables you to make calls from pc to pc, pc to mobile and pc to landline. Globe7 Video Phone you a free phone number to make free pc to pc calls and receive free incoming calls from any phone. Best virtually converts your pc into a second phone. Best Ph also offers outstanding features such as Video Call, Follow Me Service, Voice Mail, Video Chat, MP3 Player, Video Streaming, Fax and Online Search.
LicenseFree
File Size19.94 MB
Version2
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows
System RequirementsDOS, Windows 2000/XP, Pentium Processor

