VirtualCamera

By MorningSound |

Download
Download
VirtualCamera is a virtual software camera that can use your former media, including pictures, video clips, or flash movies as its sources, and let your application use it as a real camera. It can be used by MSN Messenger, Yahoo Messenger, and PalTalk. Product limitation includes: Show logo and turn gray after 30 seconds. Version 1.0.1 final build 1201 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.
PriceUSD29.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.37 MB
Version1.2.1 Beta Build 0221
Operating System Windows Me Windows 98 Windows XP Windows Windows Vista Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows 98/Me/2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista, DirectX 6.0

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All