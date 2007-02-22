VirtualCamera is a virtual software camera that can use your former media, including pictures, video clips, or flash movies as its sources, and let your application use it as a real camera. It can be used by MSN Messenger, Yahoo Messenger, and PalTalk. Product limitation includes: Show logo and turn gray after 30 seconds. Version 1.0.1 final build 1201 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.
|Price
|USD29.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|1.37 MB
|Version
|1.2.1 Beta Build 0221
|Operating System
|Windows Me Windows 98 Windows XP Windows Windows Vista Windows 2000
|System Requirements
|Windows 98/Me/2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista, DirectX 6.0