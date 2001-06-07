FlyConferencing is a quick, easy, cost-effective video conferencing tool. It enables you to communicate face-to-face with any number of people in real time over the Internet. The program features audio, video, whiteboard, and chat facilities as well as a video mail function. This enables you to send audio/video messages to anyone with an e-mail account. In addition, with the FileTransfer function, you can share your files with conference participants without going through the cumbersome e-mail attachment process.