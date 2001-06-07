FlyConferencing Suite

By FlyOnTheWall Ltd. |

FlyConferencing is a quick, easy, cost-effective video conferencing tool. It enables you to communicate face-to-face with any number of people in real time over the Internet. The program features audio, video, whiteboard, and chat facilities as well as a video mail function. This enables you to send audio/video messages to anyone with an e-mail account. In addition, with the FileTransfer function, you can share your files with conference participants without going through the cumbersome e-mail attachment process.
PriceUSD22
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.63 MB
Version1.0
Operating System Windows Windows 98 Windows NT Windows 2000 Windows 95
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/NT/2000

