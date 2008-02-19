DKHardDrive-Light monitors the computer's hard drive and reflects activity by blinking a Red Light on the desktop. Uses: Monitor hard drive activity right from your desktop. This is helpful when the computer's hard drive light is not within view. Have you ever wanted to know if the computer has locked up or is it just busy? DKHardDrive-Light gives you a better understanding of what the hard drive is doing. Functionality: - While in Mini Mode, click and drag the frame to move the light around the desktop. - Stays on Top of all open application and operating system windows. This keeps it always in view on your desktop, no matter what you are working on. - Monitors hard drive activity. - Displays file access (created/deleted & changed) in a list as activity occurs. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.