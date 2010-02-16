Video Wallpaper Master

By DesktopPaints

With Video Wallpaper Master you can greatly enhance your desktop by playing any video as background wallpaper. It's similar to the Dreamscene feature of Windows Vista Ultimate. But with Video Wallpaper Master, you can have the Dreamscene effect for any version of Windows, including Vista and XP. It's very easy to use. Just run it and open any video file. The file will be repeatedly played on your desktop and can be stopped at any time.
PriceUSD19.97
LicenseFree to try
File Size565.43 kB
Version1.0.2
Operating System Windows 7 Windows Vista Windows XP Windows

