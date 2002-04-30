Replace your static desktop with a living 3D window into outer space. Visit distant star systems, beautiful alien worlds, and a black hole. Desktop Dreamscapes replaces your standard Windows desktop background with a fully 3D real-time rendered window into the cosmos. Desktop Dreamscapes runs seamlessly in the background while you work, utilizing wasted processing and rendering time.Pick from 10 amazing scenes or have them rotate randomly: tour strange and beautiful alien worlds; an unfortunate research vessel ventures too close to a black hole; a deep space probe journeys through a dangerous new solar system; and behemoth cruisers volley with nuclear munitions.