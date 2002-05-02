Autorun Generator can offer a great help if : You are a CD Creator, and you want to make your CD icons different, you can set your CD to change its drive icon and run a program or any file when it was inserted, you can also change the label of the CD-ROM drive. If you want to change your Hard Disk(s) icon (available on Windows 95/98 only) Because Microsoft has removed this feature from all Windows versions above 98! If you want to change any folder icon so you can make every folder different.