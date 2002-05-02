Autorun Generator

Autorun Generator can offer a great help if : You are a CD Creator, and you want to make your CD icons different, you can set your CD to change its drive icon and run a program or any file when it was inserted, you can also change the label of the CD-ROM drive. If you want to change your Hard Disk(s) icon (available on Windows 95/98 only) Because Microsoft has removed this feature from all Windows versions above 98! If you want to change any folder icon so you can make every folder different.
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size1.62 MB
Version3.2
Operating System Windows Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows 95 Windows 98
System Requirements<li>Windows 95/98/ME/2000/XP

