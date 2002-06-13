Portuguese - English (Portugues - Ingles) Dictionary. 10863 entries. This dictionary contains the most commonly used words, perfect for low memory devices. Based on Ergane 5.0 wordlists. This dictionary requires you have installed RoadLingua software, which is included to the archive. RoadLingua shell makes avaiable the following features: Multilingual and specialty dictionaries available including FREE dictionaries. Pronouncing transcriptions support (requires dictionary with transcriptions included) Extremely fast dictionary browsing. Data compression makes the dictionaries smaller in size. Ability to use several dictionaries simultaneously. On - the-fly capability. Select a word in any text editor or viewer and read its definition. VFS (Compact Flash, SD/MMC, Memory Stick cards) native code support. Handspring FlashModule support. Different fonts to display translation text. Search within the offered definitions. Supports all Palm OS devices: Palm, TRG/HandEra, Sony CLIE, Handspring Visor, Acer, Symbol, IBM, etc. Supports Palm OS 2.0 or above.