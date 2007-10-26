TranslateIt! is both a handy and effective solution for learning the meaning of new words you come across while working at the computer. It translates words to and from German and English. Just point the mouse at an unknown word and you'll get a translation. TranslateIt! supports the translation of words in almost any place of your workspace, including message windows and context menus. Not only does TranslateIt! help you out when you work with Internet Explorer and Outlook Express, it also provides the translation when you use Opera and Firefox browsers, MS Office Word and ICQ. TranslateIt! works in two modes 'Point and translate' and 'Highlight and translate'. 'Point and translate mode' uses a unique 'One touch capture' technology allowing you to get a translation simply by pointing the mouse cursor at an unfamiliar word. You won't have to spend your time and distract yourself, making copy and paste operations, opening a dictionary window, etc. With TranslateIt!, you will get the translation right away, it's very convenient!