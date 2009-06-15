Ultralingua's Grammatica spelling and grammar checkers allow you to proof and perfect your writing -- using the same correction tool in all applications. If you're tired of being limited to MS Word, or if you need superior checking in French, Spanish, or German, then Grammatica is for you. Powerful preferences and a user lexicon lets you customize Grammatica for your needs. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com
|Price
|USD29.95
|License
|Purchase
|File Size
|3.16 MB
|Version
|7.1
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Windows Windows 2003 Windows XP