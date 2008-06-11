Zeno Systems Omnibus

By Zeno Systems |

Download
Download
Zeno Systems Omnibus is a comprehensive dictionary and thesaurus housed in an easy to use package. Featuring a corpus gleaned from several sources, this is truly a massive tome comprising very nearly 3 million cross-linked definitions, synonyms, and all manner of related terms. Writers, Students, Crossword, and Scrabble players will find Omnibus to be an exceptional value. Highlights include multiple lexicons, user defined appendix, free upgrades. Version 1.01 includes unspecified updates.
PriceUSD14
LicenseFree to try
File Size13.08 MB
Version1.01
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows Windows Vista Windows Me Windows XP Windows NT Windows 98
System RequirementsWindows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP/Vista

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All