Zeno Systems Omnibus is a comprehensive dictionary and thesaurus housed in an easy to use package. Featuring a corpus gleaned from several sources, this is truly a massive tome comprising very nearly 3 million cross-linked definitions, synonyms, and all manner of related terms. Writers, Students, Crossword, and Scrabble players will find Omnibus to be an exceptional value. Highlights include multiple lexicons, user defined appendix, free upgrades. Version 1.01 includes unspecified updates.
|Price
|USD14
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|13.08 MB
|Version
|1.01
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows Windows Vista Windows Me Windows XP Windows NT Windows 98
|System Requirements
|Windows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP/Vista