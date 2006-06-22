The LingvoSoft Dictionary 2006 English Czech for Windows is part of a unique suite of language learning applications for your PC. It provides instant bidirectional word translation and quick search functions. The dictionary is easy to install and use on your desktop computer. It translates instantly between English and Czech and provides you with back translation for better comprehension. Its powerful search functions let you find just what you are looking for and even allow you to specify what kind of word you are looking for. As part of a complete suite of language solutions, this dictionary is also capable of full integration with the LingvoSoft FlashCards and LingvoSoft PhraseBook applications for added effectiveness.