Chinese Writing Master (Standard Edition) is the leading application for learning Chinese characters writing, delivering proven learning experience, ease of use, and value for users. Chinese Writing Master (Standard Edition) main features including: multilingual user interface, Simplified Chinese characters, Traditional Chinese characters, user friendly design, no Chinese input method knowledge required, user defined outline and color, flashing stroke, alternate stroke color toggle, stroke outline toggle, flexible animation timing, magnifier, support Unicode, Big 5, and GB encoding. This version is a bug fixing release.
|Price
|USD36
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|10.27 MB
|Version
|4
|Operating System
|Windows 98 Windows Vista Windows NT Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows
|System Requirements
|Windows 98/NT/2000/XP/Vista