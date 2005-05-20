This is a simple AppleScript program to start and stop a screensaver module as a desktop picture. The original shell command for this trick is courtesy of Micheal Conwell (as reported by Michael Coyle at http://www.resexcellence.com/hack_html_02/08-27-02.shtml) Make sure you have a screensaver module selected in your System Preferences. Double-click the "bgscreensaver" application to start or stop the screensaver module as a desktop background.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|135.94 kB
|Version
|1.1
|Operating System
|Macintosh Mac OS X 10.4 PPC Mac OS X 10.3.9
|System Requirements
|Mac OS X 10.3.9 or higher (may need to recompile on older versions)