This is a simple AppleScript program to start and stop a screensaver module as a desktop picture. The original shell command for this trick is courtesy of Micheal Conwell (as reported by Michael Coyle at http://www.resexcellence.com/hack_html_02/08-27-02.shtml) Make sure you have a screensaver module selected in your System Preferences. Double-click the "bgscreensaver" application to start or stop the screensaver module as a desktop background.