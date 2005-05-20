bgscreensaver

This is a simple AppleScript program to start and stop a screensaver module as a desktop picture. The original shell command for this trick is courtesy of Micheal Conwell (as reported by Michael Coyle at http://www.resexcellence.com/hack_html_02/08-27-02.shtml) Make sure you have a screensaver module selected in your System Preferences. Double-click the "bgscreensaver" application to start or stop the screensaver module as a desktop background.
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size135.94 kB
Version1.1
Operating System Macintosh Mac OS X 10.4 PPC Mac OS X 10.3.9
System RequirementsMac OS X 10.3.9 or higher (may need to recompile on older versions)

