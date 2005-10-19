Waters Screensaver shows you some pictures of waterfalls. You can watch Niagara falls, rock falls, etc. Good quality of pictures. All the pictures and audio are built in one file. The pictures are shown using more than 150 fade effects and wipes. Screensaver uses 2D and 3D transition effects as well. Implemented using OpenGL technology, therefore you get very realistic output to the screen, especially if you have any 3D accelerator.