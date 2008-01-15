Dead Rising Screensaver

By GamerScreenSavers |

Download
Download
Dead Rising is a very cool action game. Youre a photographer in the middle of a mall with zombies. You need to do what it takes to survive. This screensaver has numerous high quality screen shots and other images from this specific game. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
LicenseFree
File Size5.78 MB
Version1.1
Operating System Windows XP Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows NT Windows Me Windows Windows Vista Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All