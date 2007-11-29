Install the screensaver and dive into the fascinating aquatic world. Explore the mysteries of the amazing underwater world with this free 3D Aquarium Screensaver. Once the screensaver is on, your desktop turns into a beautiful aquarium with fancy guppy, elegant goldfish and other exotic fish. Delicate corals, vibrant plants and varicolored stones make the setting even more realistic. Free 3D Aquarium Screensaver will bring the fascinating underwater world on your desktop. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.