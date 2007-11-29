Free 3D Aquarium Screensaver

By 3D Savers |

Download
Install the screensaver and dive into the fascinating aquatic world. Explore the mysteries of the amazing underwater world with this free 3D Aquarium Screensaver. Once the screensaver is on, your desktop turns into a beautiful aquarium with fancy guppy, elegant goldfish and other exotic fish. Delicate corals, vibrant plants and varicolored stones make the setting even more realistic. Free 3D Aquarium Screensaver will bring the fascinating underwater world on your desktop. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
LicenseFree
File Size6.27 MB
Version1
Operating System Windows XP Windows NT Windows Me Windows 95 Windows Vista Windows 98 Windows 2000 Windows
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista

