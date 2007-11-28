Halloween Time 3D Screensaver

By Astro Gemini Software |

Download
Download
Comes with witches and vampire bats in the sky, ghosts and burning skulls all around you. Halloween is here and it's spooky. Would you like to take a walk all alone deep in the woods and stumble upon an odd clearing with a ramshackle house that appears to be haunted. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
LicenseFree
File Size6.62 MB
Version1.02
Operating System Windows Me Windows Vista Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows XP Windows NT Windows 95 Windows
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All