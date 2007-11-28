Comes with witches and vampire bats in the sky, ghosts and burning skulls all around you. Halloween is here and it's spooky. Would you like to take a walk all alone deep in the woods and stumble upon an odd clearing with a ramshackle house that appears to be haunted. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|6.62 MB
|Version
|1.02
|Operating System
|Windows Me Windows Vista Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows XP Windows NT Windows 95 Windows
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista