This screensaver is meant to revive the competition within you and to bring a breath of speed on your desktop. Leave your rivals behind driving at the deliberate speed along the competition strip towards the victory. Admire captivating landscapes on each side of the road, enjoy cool dynamic music but dont forget to keep a vigilant watch over the road. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
|Price
|USD14.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|16.11 MB
|Version
|1
|Operating System
|Windows Windows Vista Windows XP
|System Requirements
|Windows XP/Vista