This screensaver is meant to revive the competition within you and to bring a breath of speed on your desktop. Leave your rivals behind driving at the deliberate speed along the competition strip towards the victory. Admire captivating landscapes on each side of the road, enjoy cool dynamic music but dont forget to keep a vigilant watch over the road. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
PriceUSD14.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size16.11 MB
Version1
Operating System Windows Windows Vista Windows XP
System RequirementsWindows XP/Vista

