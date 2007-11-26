Relaxing Fireplace Screensaver presents realistic beauty scene with live fire. You can enjoy this fantastic screensaver if you do not have a real fireplace. Also it can be the best gift on Christmas. It has three useful gadgets right on your screen: local clock, latest news and weather forecast information in real-time. Weather forecast information provides built-in database for 25.000 cities of the world and is powered by Yahoo! Weather Service.
|Price
|USD19
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|3.09 MB
|Version
|1.3
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows Windows Me Windows XP Windows 98 Windows Vista
|System Requirements
|Windows 98/Me/2000/XP/Vista