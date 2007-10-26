Halloween in the Attic 3D Screensaver

By Astro Gemini Software |

Download
Download
Have you ever wondered what happens in the attic of your house on All Hallows Eve? Are you brave enough to venture into the dark unknown? You'll see it is far from being peaceful and quiet. At night your storage of old and forgotten things turns into a shelter for spooky ghosts, devilish Jack O'Lanterns and other creepy characters.
PriceUSD19.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size11.03 MB
Version1
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows XP Windows Windows Me
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/2000/XP, DirectX 9.0 drivers

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All