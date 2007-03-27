3D DNAtrix OS X

By Unique 3D Screensavers |

The matrix code format but with the letters of our DNA code. Accompanied by a rotating double helix and floating, falling and spinning DNA code letters A, C, G and T. Lively Bachesque music in MP3 format plays continuously. Registered version doesn't have DEMO splash screen or the registration reminder overlay text. Contains 3D animated images and MP3 sound files. Sound can be muted. Provides password protection. Supports dual monitors. Available at a substantial per screen saver discount when purchased in a set.
PriceUSD9.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.88 MB
Version2
Operating System Mac OS X 10.3 Mac OS X 10.2 Mac OS X 10.4 Mac OS X 10.1 Macintosh Mac OS X 10.0 Server
System RequirementsMac OS X/X Server/10.1/10.2/10.3/10.4

