3D Valentine Fireworks has spectacular heart-shaped fireworks effects. Set against a variety of background images (users choice) makes this the perfect screen saver for celebrating Valentine's Day, an anniversary, a wedding or just to say I Love You. Demo contains full set of features. Have fun customizing this screen saver to your preferences: tint, brightness, sound mute and volume control. You can also select from 7 different backgrounds including Heart Shaped Gemstones, Painted Heart Rocks, Glass Love, Crayon Hearts, Moving Clouds, Still Clouds. Contains animated gif images and sound file.