3D Valentine Fireworks OS 8and 9

By Unique 3D Screensavers |

3D Valentine Fireworks has spectacular heart-shaped fireworks effects. Set against a variety of background images (users choice) makes this the perfect screen saver for celebrating Valentine's Day, an anniversary, a wedding or just to say I Love You. Demo contains full set of features. Have fun customizing this screen saver to your preferences: tint, brightness, sound mute and volume control. You can also select from 7 different backgrounds including Heart Shaped Gemstones, Painted Heart Rocks, Glass Love, Crayon Hearts, Moving Clouds, Still Clouds. Contains animated gif images and sound file.
PriceUSD9.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size5.82 MB
Version1
Operating System Macintosh Mac OS Classic
System RequirementsMac OS 8.x/9.x

