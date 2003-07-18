Terminator 3 Rise of the Machines Screensaver: Skynet Initialization

By Warner Bros. Entertainment |

Download
Download
A decade has passed since John Connor helped prevent Judgment Day and save mankind from mass destruction. Out of the shadows of the future steps the T-X, Skynet's most sophisticated cyborg killing machine yet. Sent back through time to complete the job left unfinished by her predecessor, the T-1000, this machine is as relentless as her human guise is beautiful. Now Connor's only hope for survival is the Terminator. This is a Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines screensaver featuring Skynet Initialization.
LicenseFree
File Size2.5 MB
Version1.0
Operating System Macintosh Mac OS Classic
System RequirementsMac OS 9.x/X

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All