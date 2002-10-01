From the developer: "Turn3D Shuttle Explorer screensaver transforms your screen into a virtual world of a shuttle flying over a vast and spectacular landscape. The screensaver utilizes advanced 3D mesh generation techniques, and graphics features such as mip-mapping and light maps, to display high detail height maps, ground and sky textures. A detailed 3D model of a shuttle is rendered in realtime over a procedurally generated landscape powered by Turn3D Worlds technology. The screensaver includes an easy to use, one-click installer."