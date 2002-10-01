Turn3D Shuttle Explorer

By Turn3D |

Download
Download
From the developer: "Turn3D Shuttle Explorer screensaver transforms your screen into a virtual world of a shuttle flying over a vast and spectacular landscape. The screensaver utilizes advanced 3D mesh generation techniques, and graphics features such as mip-mapping and light maps, to display high detail height maps, ground and sky textures. A detailed 3D model of a shuttle is rendered in realtime over a procedurally generated landscape powered by Turn3D Worlds technology. The screensaver includes an easy to use, one-click installer."
LicenseFree
File Size702.06 kB
Version1.0
Operating System Windows Me Windows 98 Windows Windows XP Windows NT Windows 95 Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP, DirectX 8.0 drivers

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All