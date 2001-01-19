Make your favorite videos and MP3s your screensaver. Use Media Screen Saver to present a slide show of video and audio files while your system is idle. This program can sequence any combination of AVI, WMV, MPG, ASF, MOV, MP3, and WMA files from any folder. You also can use a solid color or a still image (in BMP, GIF, JPG, or ICO format) as a background. Other options include adjusting playback, video, and audio properties.