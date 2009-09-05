Utility to split or recombine large files (for use with internet newsgroups or if your file is too large to put on one CD). In Internet newsgroups large files often are split into smaller parts since messages can not be of more than a certain size to be able to post them in newsgroups. For that reason you can find often binary files that are split in parts like filename.mp3.001, filename.mp3.002, filename.mp3.003 etcetera. It is possible to put these parts together using commands in the Terminal yet not everybody is handy with that. That is why I decided to create a small utility with the OS X interface that makes it easy for people to split large files to be uploaded, or to put together split files downloaded from the Internet. You can also use it to divide very large files over several CD's.The program functions also as post-processor for MacPAR DeLuxe. Starting with vs. 2.0 you can also use the program to create Par2 or Par archive files (sponsors only).