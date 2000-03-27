Automates the process of CRC testing multiple archives. Some of its features include: Automated testing of an unlimited number of archives. Support for .zip, .arj, and .rar's. The ability to CRC check entire directories or individual files, recursively search drives and directories for archives, and an Error Log reports all files with errors.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|755.86 kB
|Version
|1.04
|Operating System
|Windows 98 Windows Windows NT 4 Windows 95
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/NT4