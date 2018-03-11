Duplicate File Finder is an app designed to find and remove all duplicate files and folders on Mac. The app scans hard drive and allows to preview all duplicates and even hidden files. It also shows similar folders, so you can compare identican and unique files for them. Just follow 3 steps to get rid of uneeded files and folders: scan any disk or folder; preview and select duplicates; click Remove. It features: visual chart reports, fast duplicates cleanup recommendations, duplicates by file type, preview and quick look for every item, one-click selection of multiple duplicate files, smart duplicates autoselection.