Data replication has never been easier in the home, whether you have 1 or 2 PC's or many. GS RichCopy 360 Standard data migration, file copy software includes advanced features that will make your life easier when you need to perform data migration, replication and mirroring tasks. If you need 100% reliable data migration with logs of copy jobs and full details about data replication jobs, GS RichCopy 360 Standard data replication file copy software is your new power toy. Some Of The Many Features Contained In GS RichCopy 360 Data Migration File Copy Software: RMM Feature Set - GS RichCopy 360 Standard can replicate, migrate and mirror data to meet all your copy and move file and folder needs - YES. Even on a network. Job Schedule Wizard - Makes copy jobs a breeze. Dashboard - See all your copy jobs in one place. Long path name support - Copy files and folders with long path names (Most software can't - we can.) Get Email Notifications - Don't watch the data replication job completing, go get a coffee and get an email when done. Copy open files - Never worry about a failed copy job with files not copying because they are open. GS RichCopy copies, replicates, mirrors and migrates data, even if they are open. Copy NTFS permissions - Never worry about files NTFS permissions going haywire. GS RichCopy 360 gives you full control of all the options that you need to be able to copy NTFS file permissions over. 100% Multi-threaded parallel computing. - GS RichCopy 360 advanced patent pending features make use of your computer. Data replication that took days now takes minutes. Visualize Job Progress - Get all the data you need. The Job Progress screen and dashboard both provide the information you need about copy jobs as they happen. Enterprise Grade features for the home - GS RichCopy 360 Standard data replication software can go the distance and can handle millions of files and petabytes of data.