Diskonverter makes handling Disk Images easier. You can drag and drop Images or folders to convert, create or compact DMGs, ISOs and other Imags. Diskonverter relies on the Mac OS X Framework. First select the destination folder, then click in the window to cycle between these features: - Convert Mac OS X-Disk Images (mostly DMG) to ISO for easy exchange with Windows - Make DMG or ISO from folders - Create Video-DVDs from folders containing the VIDEO_TS-folder - Compact Sparse Bundles, in which you often create or delete files to save some space on your harddisk. - Check Read Only Images to correct some errors. This copies the checksum and check type to the Clipboard, e.g. for checking downloadable images. - Extract the content of an Image to a newly created folder.