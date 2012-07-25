Diskonverter

By The Screaming Eye |

Download
Download
Diskonverter makes handling Disk Images easier. You can drag and drop Images or folders to convert, create or compact DMGs, ISOs and other Imags. Diskonverter relies on the Mac OS X Framework. First select the destination folder, then click in the window to cycle between these features: - Convert Mac OS X-Disk Images (mostly DMG) to ISO for easy exchange with Windows - Make DMG or ISO from folders - Create Video-DVDs from folders containing the VIDEO_TS-folder - Compact Sparse Bundles, in which you often create or delete files to save some space on your harddisk. - Check Read Only Images to correct some errors. This copies the checksum and check type to the Clipboard, e.g. for checking downloadable images. - Extract the content of an Image to a newly created folder.
PriceUSD1.99
LicensePurchase
Version1.5.1
Operating System Mac OS X 10.6 Macintosh Mac OS X 10.8 Mac OS X 10.7

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All