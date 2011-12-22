VVV (Virtual Volumes View) for Linux is an application that catalogs the content of removable volumes such as CD and DVD disks for off-line searching. Folders and files can also be arranged in a single, virtual file system. Each folder of this virtual file system can contain files from many disks. VVV (Virtual Volumes View) for Linux stores metadata information from audio files: author, title, and album. Most audio formats are supported.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|5.78 MB
|Version
|1.2
|Operating System
|Linux