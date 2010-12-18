Ant Renamer Portable is a renaming utility for your machine . It can rename large amounts of files and folders in few clicks. It only modifies files and folders names changing extension, replacing character strings by others, inserting a character string, moving characters, deleting several characters, enumeration, name creation with mp3's Tag (ID v1.1), name creation with file's last modified date and time, random names creation, case change, take names from a list or file, use of EXIF info, and regular expressions.