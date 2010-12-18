Ant Renamer Portable is a renaming utility for your machine . It can rename large amounts of files and folders in few clicks. It only modifies files and folders names changing extension, replacing character strings by others, inserting a character string, moving characters, deleting several characters, enumeration, name creation with mp3's Tag (ID v1.1), name creation with file's last modified date and time, random names creation, case change, take names from a list or file, use of EXIF info, and regular expressions.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|1.26 MB
|Version
|2.10
|Operating System
|Windows NT Windows Vista Windows 98 Windows 7 Windows 2003 Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows Me Windows