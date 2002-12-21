MediaFinder has an explorer like interface. The main purpose of the program, is to easily find and play (or view) media files on your harddisk. You can make selection lists which can contain files located on several disks, after the selection is complete, you can copy, delete or move all the selected files to another location.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|625 kB
|Version
|3.0.0.25
|Operating System
|Windows 98 Windows NT Windows Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows 95
|System Requirements
|<li>Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP</li>