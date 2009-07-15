MariusSoft Mass File Mover enables the user to move multiple files at once. This utility is especially handy for moving a large quantity of small files over network locations. You can specify how many file moving threads to run in parallel. The value of this utility is its speed compared to the built in windows file move. Windows moves the files one at a time which can take a long time when moving a lot of smaller files especially over a network.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|1.03 MB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Windows 2000 Windows Server 2008 Windows 2003 Windows Windows 7 Windows XP