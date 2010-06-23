Batch FileName editor is an easy-to-use batch filename rename software for Win32 platforms. Main Features: Brief interface and easy understandable steps for batch rename filenames. Undo function to rescue your misoperation. Integrated with Windows Explorer context menu, the most convenient to use. Remove string from, replace old string with new, insert string to and change lots of filenames in once operation. Save many filenames to a text file, including file size and date. Easy to define ordered numbers or disordered filenames. Preview your rename result.