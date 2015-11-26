WinMend Disk Cleaner is a quick and safe junk file cleaner. With a powerful scan engine, it safely and quickly locates junk files in your system. By deleting junk files, it increases available disk space and improves system performance. You can specify the content to include or exclude in the scan and select drives to scan. The scan results will be displayed with subtotals. Its Disk Analyzer module enables you to see the types of files in graphs or lists. Disk Analyzer can perform comprehensive scan and analysis of local drives and the data in them. It can then present the results in charts or detailed lists for you to have a visual overview of the distribution of files on each drive. The unique junk file classification makes it easy for you to identify and safely delete junk files on local drives.