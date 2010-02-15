Broken X Disk Manager

By Kevin Fucik

Manage your CDs/DVDs or other media with this disk catalog. The program can even catalog contents of packed archives. Enter or let the program create a description for items in the catalog. Set additional information like comment or author to find files faster. Export customizable reports. Also well-suited for Audio CDs and music files (MP3/WMA/OGG). Search with wildcards and many options. View thumbnails or listen to audio previews. Version 4.03 is a bug fixing release.
PriceUSD34.9
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.19 MB
Version4.07.2267
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows 7 Windows Vista Windows 2003 Windows XP Windows

