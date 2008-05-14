Hpsetool is a disk encryption tool that encrypts and password protects your removable and external disks, including USB drives, memory sticks, flash cards, and PCMCIA drives. Its powerful encryption ensures that only you can open an encrypted logical drive. Version 3.02 has improved the compatibility with Windows Vista.
|Price
|USD29.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|778.8 kB
|Version
|3.02
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows
|System Requirements
|Windows 2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista