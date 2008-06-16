Find It

By CTPSoft |

Download
Download
This small utility, has been designed for the fast search of files at the local hard drive and the other accessible net/local disks. The program searches files by the contents of files, filenames, file types, creation/changing dates, the size of files. The searching engine has been developed using pure assembler, that provides up to double speed superiority over analogue programs. Version 1.11 compatible with Microsoft Vista.
PriceUSD14.5
LicenseFree to try
File Size704.92 kB
Version1.11
Operating System Windows XP Windows NT Windows Me Windows 98 Windows Vista Windows 2000 Windows

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All