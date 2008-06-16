This small utility, has been designed for the fast search of files at the local hard drive and the other accessible net/local disks. The program searches files by the contents of files, filenames, file types, creation/changing dates, the size of files. The searching engine has been developed using pure assembler, that provides up to double speed superiority over analogue programs. Version 1.11 compatible with Microsoft Vista.
|Price
|USD14.5
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|704.92 kB
|Version
|1.11
|Operating System
|Windows XP Windows NT Windows Me Windows 98 Windows Vista Windows 2000 Windows