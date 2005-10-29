FileGuard monitors a selected folder (and subfolders) for changes. The user can select between modifications, renames, and deletes to monitor. FileGuard will monitor for name changes, size changes, attribute changes, and time changes. The program runs in the background and displays all directory changes in the windows and allows for saving of the changes to a file. Version 2.3 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|286.92 kB
|Version
|2.3
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows Windows XP
|System Requirements
|Windows 2000/XP, Microsoft .NET Framework 1.1