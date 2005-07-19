WinSearch Pro is a search utility, which is based on the fastest and high performance search engine. Search files, changes, duplicates in local folders and network shares. Excellent network support includes search in IP Subnetworks, in hidden shares and search in zip, rar, arj archives. Suitable for the mp3 search. Advanced statistics, feature rich user interface. Tools set. File Search for LAN also included.
|Price
|USD39.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|1.77 MB
|Version
|2.1
|Operating System
|Windows XP Windows NT Windows Windows 2000
|System Requirements
|Windows NT/2000/XP/2003 Server