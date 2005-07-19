WinSearch Pro

By Intellisoft |

Download
Download
WinSearch Pro is a search utility, which is based on the fastest and high performance search engine. Search files, changes, duplicates in local folders and network shares. Excellent network support includes search in IP Subnetworks, in hidden shares and search in zip, rar, arj archives. Suitable for the mp3 search. Advanced statistics, feature rich user interface. Tools set. File Search for LAN also included.
PriceUSD39.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.77 MB
Version2.1
Operating System Windows XP Windows NT Windows Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows NT/2000/XP/2003 Server

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All