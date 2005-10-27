This software ables user to keep files updated and synchronized between the computer and the usb removable drive, you can work on the USB drive anywhere and when you connect the drive the files will be synchronized keeping the copy on the local pc updated. Compatible with all types off removable drives: USB,ZIP,JAZ, etc. You can use the Windows Explorer to establish a synchronization, this is fully integrated with Windows. Version 2.06 includes log viewer.
|Price
|USD9.99
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|3.16 MB
|Version
|2.06
|Operating System
|Windows Me Windows NT Windows Windows XP Windows 98 Windows Vista Windows 2000 Windows 95
|System Requirements
|Windows (all)