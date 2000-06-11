Apple Pipeline

Pipeline is Apple's new C++ Network framework. It is used in conjunction with the Apple Class Suites framework and is installed into your existing Apple C++ Frameworks folder. Pipeline depends on the revised Thread suite found in MacApp R14a1 or later; please download and install MacApp Release 14a1 before installing Pipeline. Pipeline 1.0d1 comes as a single segment installer archive that is to be installed into an existing Apple C++ Frameworks folder. Pipeline includes developer documentation, examples, and CodeWarrior Pro 5 projects for building those examples.
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
Version1.0d1
Operating System Mac OS Classic Macintosh
System RequirementsMacApp R14a1 or later

