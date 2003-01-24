Net4DBackup 2.0 is an efficient and easy to use component for 4th Dimension 6.7 and superior which automates backups on local and remote volumes. The new 2.0 release adds an incredible database synchronization function and many improvements and simplified integration methods. New language and description for Net4DBackup commands,New FTP browser for restoring or deleting remote files,New real-time synchronization function allowing instant mirror of two or multiple 4D databases,Independant and multiple sources for local and remote backup. Product also available for Windows.