Total PST software reads damaged/corrupted .pst files and restores them to a new working .pst file. You can quickly recover corrupt and oversized PST files in minutes. Once the new file has been created, just open in Outlook and your email is back. Total PST works with all versions of Outlook and the recovery process will show you the emails that can be restored from a .pst file. This tool is more powerful than the built-in inbox recovery. You can recover email from most damaged .pst files. The free download will identify the emails that can be recovered. So you only need to purchase a license if email can be restored.